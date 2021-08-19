The Pandemic Has Changed the Job Market - One Key Policymaker Says That's a Good Thing

SF Fed Reserve President Optimistic About Economic Recovery

Despite growing concerns about the delta variant and what it means for the pandemic, there are some positive signs when it comes to the U.S. economy. And one Bay Area economic leader is optimistic about the recovery, and hopes changes in the job market remain in place.

Guest: Mary Daly, President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank

Thousands Remain Evacuated Due to Caldor Fire Burning in El Dorado County

Major wildfires across Northern California are threatening several communities. The conditions were not as bad on Wednesday as they had been earlier this week, but the Caldor and Dixie fires continue to burn large swaths of land.