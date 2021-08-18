Caldor Fire Explodes in Size in El Dorado County

Unstable Weather Leads to Huge Growth in Caldor Fire

The Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County almost quadrupled in size in just a day. The fire has ravaged the town of Grizzly Peak, and forced several communities to evacuate.

State Attorney General to Review Oscar Grant Case

The state attorney general’s office is going to independently review the actions of a former BART police officer who was involved, but never criminally charged in the 2009 shooting of Oscar Grant. Grant was fatally shot in the back at the Fruitvale BART station.

Reporter: Sukey Lewis, KQED

Sacramento-Based Organization Opening its Doors to Afghan Refugees

Thousands of people in Afghanistan are trying to flee the country after Taliban forces took control over the weekend. Many are looking to come to the U.S. and organizations say they’re willing to help. That includes the nonprofit World Relief, which has an office in Sacramento.

Guest: Kerry Ham, Director of World Relief Sacramento