Dixie Fire Advances Towards Communities in Lassen County

Unstable Weather Prompts New Concerns From Dixie Fire

The burn area of the Dixie Fire continues to be under a red flag warning as winds gusts are expected to pick up later on Tuesday. The fire is advancing on the Lassen County communities of Janesville and Susanville.

New Book Details Aftermath of Deadly Camp Fire

A new book on the 2018 Camp Fire pieces together what happened in the fire and follows its devastating aftermath through the eyes of fire survivors. The book focuses on the town of Paradise, which was devastated in the fire, and the toll it's taken on the community.

Guest: Lizzie Johnson, Author of the book "Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire"