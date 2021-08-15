SF Lowrider Fest: Watch These Cars Bounce and get a Vaccine, Too

Fans of lowrider car culture celebrated with a purpose over the weekend — the 40th annual “King of the Streets” lowrider car show at the Cow Palace also included a vaccination clinic.

“It's about being creative, just like lowriders, we’re creative,” said San Francisco’s Lowrider Council founder Roberto Y. Hernández.

While the usual hydraulic-propelled car-hopping contest took place, the lowrider council also chipped in to offer cash incentives to help reach unvaccinated folks, especially in the Latino community. And alongside the usual arts and craft vendors, the San Francisco Lowrider Council also provided custom-made lowrider masks.

The lowrider council was initially founded in 1981 in an effort to push back against the racial profiling of young Latino men by the San Francisco Police Department. Hernández was arrested 113 times by San Francisco police under then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, according to an event press release from the council.

Hernandez, along with others, filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of San Francisco, and forced the removal of some police officers. Over the years, the council has collaborated with social justice organizations such as the United Farm Workers, Black Lives Matter and others calling for justice for Alex Nieto.