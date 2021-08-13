Scott and Marisa discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's vaccine mandate for teachers and the sharp contrast it draws with his Republican challengers in the recall election. Then, Ludovic Blain, Executive Director of the California Donor Table joins to discuss the organization's work, the California law that is shrinking the electorate in local races and what's missing in the message and strategy of Newsom's campaign to defeat the recall.
Political Breakdown
What is the Newsom Campaign Missing? Ludovic Blain Has Some Ideas
28 min
Ludovic Blain, Executive Director of the California Donor Table, on Political Breakdown.
