More Like This, Please

Mayor London Breed announced that San Francisco will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for people who want to enter public indoor spaces like bars, restaurants and gyms.

Fortunately, with nearly 80% of the city's residents fully-vaccinated, Breed's mandate won't be an issue for most people.

The order comes one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared that all teachers and staff who work on California school campuses must be vaccinated for coronavirus or be tested weekly.

These are two steps in the right direction, we need to make it easier for people to go through life with the vaccine than without.

Now if we can just replicate these orders in all 50 states.