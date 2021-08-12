Free Air Filters for Lower-Income People With Asthma: How Bay Area Homes Can Sign Up

With the dual dangers of COVID-19 and raging wildfires, clean air has rarely been more top of mind in California. But many have struggled with an unhealthy breathing environment for years, like those living close to freeways.

Now, some of the Bay Area's most vulnerable may be in for a breath of fresh air with a bit of help from local health officials.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District, through a partnership with Regional Asthma Management and Prevention, or RAMP, will provide home air purifiers to 2,000 lower-income residents in six Bay Area counties who have been diagnosed with asthma.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, speaking Wednesday at the Roots Community Health Center in East Oakland, said the program will help lower-income communities and communities of color.

"These air filters will not only address air quality, which is being challenged by the wildfire season, but also will lessen the spread of COVID-19, a double benefit for those who have been most impacted," Schaaf said.