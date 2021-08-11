How to Keep Your Child Safe From the Delta Variant

What if my child tests positive for the coronavirus?

"Don't panic," says Pierre. "The first thing to remember is that children are incredibly resilient." Most cases of COVID-19 in children are mild. Keep a close eye on your child and check in with the pediatrician, particularly if your child has underlying health conditions that may need monitoring.

Think ahead of time about who will take care of whom — and how — if somebody gets sick.

Households are complicated, but think right now about how you could limit the sick child's contact with others in your home. Consider how you and other members could best divvy up care. Lakdawala and her husband have walked through this scenario. They are both fully vaccinated, but their two children are not yet eligible. If one child tests positive for the coronavirus, she says, they will split the household into parent-child pairs in different parts of the house. They might then take turns in the kitchen and minimize the amount of time they're in enclosed spaces with each other.

If your situation requires more backup, Lakdawala suggests reaching out to fully vaccinated family members, friends or neighbors who may be able to step in and offer help.

Layer protections to reduce the risk of household transmission

The key is to rely on multiple types of protection.

The first defense is vaccines, Pierre says. "We really should be thinking about getting as many people in the household vaccinated as possible to protect themselves, but also to protect the child." Vaccinated people can provide care without needing to quarantine, so long as they remain healthy, without COVID-19 symptoms.

An older child who is sick with COVID-19 may be able to isolate in a bedroom, maybe with a bathroom to themselves, says Pierre. This limits the presence of the virus to a specific part of the home.

But even if space and bathrooms are limited, there are proven ways to reduce the risks of transmission.

COVID-19 is primarily transmitted through the air, so Pierre notes that "respiratory hygiene is your No. 1 priority."

If indoor space is shared with a sick person, everyone in the house should wear masks as much as possible, says Gandhi. This means at all times, except when eating, drinking and sleeping. For the sick person, this reduces the amount of virus they exhale into the air, and for others in the household, it limits the amount of virus they breathe in.

Get fresh air into the house to disperse any clouds of virus that may be lingering in the air, Lakdawala advises: "Open the windows, turn on the fans, get some air circulating." Air purifiers could help filter virus out of the air in a closed room, Pierre adds.

Another possible route of transmission is picking up the live virus on your hands and touching your eyes, nose or mouth. So periodically clean and disinfect shared surfaces such as the bathroom counter or kitchen table, particularly if a sick person has been coughing or sneezing nearby, Pierre says. After a few days (the CDC recommends 3-5 days after a known exposure), it's a good idea to get the rest of the household tested for the coronavirus.

Keep your child home until they're no longer contagious.

Though asymptomatic infections can spread disease, too, people with COVID-19 are most likely to spread the infection to others when symptoms first appear. So 10 days later, if those symptoms have resolved without the continued use of fever-reducing medicine, the illness is no longer considered contagious, Gronvall says. Sometimes, children develop symptoms such as loss of taste and smell that can last longer, "but as far as there being a danger to others, these symptoms don't need to interfere with them going back to school," she says.

What kind of mask should a child wear?

Wear any mask that fits well — with no gaps around the mouth, nose or chin — and is comfortable. While adults these days are being encouraged to step up our mask game beyond cloth versions, the advice for children may be a little different. "The best mask is one that they can wear for long periods of time, even in school," Pierre says. "A cotton mask is the most comfortable, lightweight and breathable."

Bonus points if the kids like the design. "My kids have the cutest masks," Lakdawala says. "They have the ones that look like little cat faces and smiley faces or dogs or bears or whatever." Gronvall's 11-year-old prefers a mask that is "silky and has pictures of cats in outer space that have lasers coming out of their eyes," so she has ordered several of those masks to send with him to school. A child is more likely to wear a mask they find appealing, and to wear it consistently and correctly.

If you want to add more protection, Gandhi suggests wearing two masks, which creates a tighter mask fit on the face, or adding a filter layer to a child's mask. "You can buy a cloth mask with a pocket, and use vacuum bag material as a filter. It's thin and it blocks virus very effectively," she says. Still, she agrees that the bottom line with kids is comfort. So if these interventions make them less likely to wear the mask, she says you can skip them.

Is it OK to hug our kids when they're sick with COVID-19?

The reassurance of physical contact — hugs and cuddles — can be important, especially for little ones, Lakdawala says. "I'm not going to deny or deprive my child of that comfort when they're not feeling well." And you may feel that way, too. But Pierre says that if the kids are older, "I would recommend physical distancing."

Studies suggest that a person with COVID-19 is most infectious in the first five days, so Gandhi says she'd aim to limit close contact in that period. "For the first five days, I'd let them watch TV and I would try to not be as cuddly," she says.

"At night, if a child has a fever and needs comfort, that can be difficult," says Pierre. Nobody recommends wearing a protective mask while sleeping, but if you're sharing a bed with a sick child, you might consider facing in the same direction from behind them, or away — so they're not breathing directly into your face — and opening up the windows or using air purifiers to help clear the air.

Lakdawala says wearing masks when someone is sick with COVID-19, and, again, divvying up care responsibilities between the parents (including hugs), can help reduce the risk that everyone in the household gets sick.