A Better Back-to-School

Yes, the delta variant is troubling and students will be wearing face masks as they return to in-person schooling, but for many, it sure beats online distance learning.

Don't take it from me, though.

Dr. Sunitha Kaiser, a UCSF pediatrician says, “we know now that the benefits of being in school for children far outweigh the risks.”

My two elementary school-age children who cringe when they hear the word "Zoom" concur with the good doctor's assessment.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated that all California teachers and staff working on school campuses must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.