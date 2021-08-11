Governor Newsom Expected to Implement Vaccination or Testing Requirement for School Staff

Teachers, School Staff Will be Required to be Vaccinated or Tested Regularly

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce rules that would require teachers and staff at schools in California to either be vaccinated or submit to regular testing for COVID-19. California would be the first state in the country to implement such rules.

California Could See Windfall From Infrastructure Bill

California could get billions of dollars to fight wildfires and drought from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. The plan still needs to be approved by the House.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Women Still Well Behind in Getting Blue Collar Jobs in California

Women make up only about 2% of skilled construction workers in California. We’re talking jobs like plumbers, carpenters, electricians. And that number is actually less than it was a few decades ago. So why have women made so little progress getting good paying blue collar jobs?

Reporter: Jill Replogle, KPCC