COVID-19 Hospitalizations on the Rise Due to Delta Variant

COVID Hospitalizations Have Nearly Doubled Across California in Recent Weeks

Nearly 6,000 people are hospitalized in California due to the coronavirus as the delta variant continue to surge. The vast majority of those hospitalized continue to be people who are unvaccinated.

Small Rural Communities Deeply Impacted by Dixie Fire

As the Dixie Fire continues to burn across Northern California, small communities in Plumas County are trying to pick up the pieces after the fire badly damaged their towns.

Head of Trust Says PG&E Fire Victims Will Never Fully be Compensated

The head of a special trust in charge of distributing billions of dollars to 70,000 Pacific Gas & Electric fire victims says they will never be fully compensated for all that they lost.

Reporter: Lily Jamali, The California Report