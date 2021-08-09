KQED is a proud member of
Dixie Fire Continues to Grow, Now Second Largest Wildfire in State History

KQED News Staff
 (David Odisho/Getty Images)

Dixie Fire Has Now Burned More Than 489,000 Acres

Crews tried to take advantage of cooler conditions over the weekend as they continue to battle the massive Dixie Fire burning in Northern California. The fire has burned more than 489,000 acres.

California Native Describes His Olympic Experience

Brian Burrows, who grew up in Northern San Diego County, took home a bronze medal in the mixed team trapshooting event at the Tokyo Olympics. He spoke to The California Report about his time in Japan during the Summer Games.
Guest: Brian Burrows, Member of the U.S. Shooting Team 

