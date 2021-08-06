Extreme Fire Conditions Expected to Ease as Crews Battle Dixie Fire

Extreme Fire Conditions Expected to Subside for Crews Working Dixie Fire

Following two days of extreme fire weatehr conditions, crews battling the Dixie Fire in Plumas and Butte counties are expected to get a bit of a respite Friday. The fire is one of the largest in state history.

How is California's Power Grid Operator Preparing for Hot Summer?

Last August, California saw rolling blackouts as the state's electricity grid was stressed during a major heat wave. With more hot weather expected this month, many are asking whether the state's power grid is prepared this time around.

Guest: Elliot Mainzer, President and CEO of California Independent System Operater