‘A Crisis on Our Hands’: Children Near San Jose’s Reid-Hillview Airport Exposed to Dangerously High Lead Levels, New Study Shows

And 95122, the ZIP code of the airport and surrounding neighborhoods, is one of the top 200 ZIP codes for lead poisoning among children in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health.
In comparing the lead levels in children near the airport to those found in kids in Flint, Zahran noted that Flint's water crisis lasted less than a year and a half, while the release of lead into the environment around Reid-Hillview is “continuous, a daily unabated stream of an undeniably harmful toxic.”
The airport is mainly used by private pilots, flight schools, and San Jose State’s aviation program. In recent decades, with the rapid expansion of the city, more development has sprouted around the facility, and an increasing number of families have moved in. There are now at least 21 sites serving children within a 1.5-mile radius of the airport.
“I'm not blaming the people who bought houses or the people who are flying airplanes,” Chavez said. “That was a mistake of government to not better protect them. These land uses are incongruous. We didn't know as much as we do now about air pollution then.”
Armed with these recent findings, she said, the county should move to quickly close the facility.
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted last year to phase out the airport, but the soonest it could close under the current arrangement would be 2031 because of obligations connected to Federal Aviation Administration grants.
But Dr. Stephen Harris, a pediatrician at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, said the situation calls for more immediate action.
“I've seen a number of children who have been lead poisoned. I've seen the effects on their brain development, their cognitive abilities and IQ,” Harris said. “I want people to take a good, hard look at this study. We need to think very seriously about what our priorities are in this community.”
This post includes reporting from Jana Kadah of Bay City News.