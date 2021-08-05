Extreme Fire Conditions Cause Northern California Wildfires to Spread Quickly

Dixie Fire Tears Through Greenville, River Fire Erupts near Colfax

Extreme fire conditions on Wednesday led to spot fires from the massive Dixie Fire, as it tore through the town of Greenville in Plumas County. Meanwhile, the River Fire ignited in Placer County before crossing over into Nevada County, destroying dozens of structures.

Vaccinated Suffer With COVID-19 Despite Taking Precautions

A Southern California family took a much-needed trip to Disneyland in June, and took precautions to protect themselves from the spread of the coronavirus. But even though they were vaccinated, they're now struggling with COVID-19.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC