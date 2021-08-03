Examining the Painful Legacy of Native American Boarding Schools in the U.S.

It was a relief, Peters said, that Sophia was in a marked grave and there were documents to prove her identity.

“We're 99% sure that this is Sophia. And we felt really good about that. I felt like, there's one less child in that cemetery and that's a good thing,” said Peters.

Unfortunately, Peters said, there are many other children buried across the U.S. and Canada in unmarked graves and it’s unclear whether their identities will ever be known to families.

KQED spoke with Peters and two other experts to discuss the painful history of Native American boarding schools.

Lauren Peters, a member of the Agdaagux tribe in Alaska and a doctoral student at UC Davis who's been working to find and document Alaska native children who are buried in Native American boarding school cemeteries.

William Bauer, American Indian history professor, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and enrolled tribal member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in northern Mendocino County

Lindsay Montgomery, assistant professor of anthropology and co-author of "Objects of Survivance: A Material History of the American Indian School Experience", University of Arizona

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Help me understand the genesis of these schools in the 1800s. What ideology informed them? What was behind their creation?



Lindsay Montgomery: The schools became a key part of the federal government's approach to the "Indian problem," as it was called at the time during the 1870s under the presidency of Ulysses S. Grant. Grant is saying to himself, and other Christian-minded folks, that we need to come up with a better way to deal with the remaining Native population.

What he comes up with is what's called the Grant Peace Policy. And education was a fundamental part of that policy because it was believed that education was this humane way of assimilating Native people into the larger American society and making them self-sufficient citizens who wouldn't need government funding to be able to thrive within the dominant white society.

What was life like for children at some of these schools?



Lindsay Montgomery: Richard Henry ​​Pratt [who founded the Carlisle School in Pennsylvania and once ignominiously announced, "Kill the Indian, and save the man"] was one of the innovators of the outing program. The outing program happened primarily during the summer months where students would be sent out to live in white homes to work as domestic laborers. During the 10-month school year, they followed a regimented curriculum. They had to do daily chores. They had to do daily drills, in military style. They had to have regular classes and things like reading, writing and arithmetic. They also had a daily prayer. They had to do daily Bible readings. They went to church and they also did a lot of physical labor.

In very rural reservations, where a lot of these boarding schools were, students would be doing metalworking, they would be out harvesting crops, women would be learning how to needlepoint, or what was called domestic arts.

Probably the most traumatic moment for many students was their first entry into these boarding schools, where they were systematically stripped of all outward appearances of "Indianness." Their hair was cut. They were given a new outfit. They were made to take baths. They were given new clothes. Often their shoes or clothes were too small and they couldn't fit in them properly. There's many stories from these boarding schools of students who were permanently disfigured, had disfigured feet, because they were made to wear these small shoes.

What were the schools in California like?



William Bauer: So there were two sets of boarding schools in California: the on and off-reservation boarding school. One [of the latter] was the Sherman Indian Institute, which is located in Riverside, California. There was also a boarding school located on our reservation in Mendocino County. There was another boarding school up on the Hoopa Valley Reservation as well.

The Sherman Institute was kind of modeled after the Carlisle model: when students came to school, they might have their hair cut. They were often dressed in military uniforms and then asked to do military drills around the school grounds. There was an emphasis on English-only instruction.

And there was an outing program, where in the summer, students would go work throughout Southern California. Many boys would spend their summers working on citrus farms in and around Riverside. Girls would be domestic servants for people in Anaheim and other cities.

Why did children die at these schools?



Lindsay Montgomery: Unfortunately, in boarding schools like Carlisle, students would die for various reasons. A lot of it was associated with tuberculosis and other infectious diseases like cholera. Influenza was a common cause of death. A lot of it also stemmed from long-term malnutrition. Students often had very meager meals.

There's a variety of reasons why we know only a fraction of how many Native youth actually passed away in these boarding schools. One is that many students were sent home if they began to show symptoms of sickness like tuberculosis or influenza. And so many of these students would die either in transit back to their home communities or soon after they arrived.

Some people saw the schools as an opportunity to learn English. Could you talk a little bit about the complexity of this legacy?

William Bauer: This is not to minimize or downplay the trauma, the deaths that are associated with [the schools], but some people were able to at least try to get what they wanted out of the school experience. When the off-reservation boarding schools were created, Native leaders, especially those from the Great Plains, wanted children to go to these off-reservation boarding schools where they could learn to read and write in English.

One of the most important reasons for that is that they wanted people to be able to read and write the treaties with the United States. The United States has a long history of defrauding and violating treaties that they have with Indigenous nations.