PG&E Equipment May Have Sparked Northern California Wildfire

PG&E Reports Tree Fell Onto Power Line, May Have Ignited Fly Fire

In a preliminary report filed with state regulators, Pacific Gas & Electric says the Fly Fire may have started when a tree fell on one of its power lines. The fire started in Plumas County near Highway 70 -- and combined with the Dixie Fire late last month to form the largest wildfire currently burning in the state.

Most Bay Area Counties to Re-Implement Mask Mandate

With the rapid spread of the delta variant, and cases going up across the region, Bay Area heatlh officials are putting in place a mask mandate indoors again. The only counties that aren't mandating masks are Napa and Solano counties.

Why is the Delta Variant so Contagious?

COVID-19 cases are rising due to the highly contagious delta variant. So what makes this strain so much more contagious than others?

Guest: Dr. Monica Gandhi, Infectious Disease Expert, UC San Francico