Morning Report

San Francisco Considering Indoor Mask Mandate

KQED News Staff
 (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Spread of Delta Variant Could Lead to More Mask Mandates

San Francisco is the latest county that's considering a mask mandate to help ease the spread of the delta variant.  Public health officials say a decision could come as early as this week.

Incentives for Electric Vehicles May Not Do Enough to Reduce Emissions

Subsidies for electric vehicles have been hailed by environmentalists as a key clean energy policy. But do EVs actually reduce emissions?
Guest: David Rapson, UC Davis Economics Professor 

