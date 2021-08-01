Why Some DoorDash Drivers Are On Strike

Responding to the strike, DoorDash defended its practices and said Dasher base pay is calculated based on the estimated time, distance and desirability of an order, Right now, Dashers can expect to earn a base pay between $2 to $10+, according to DoorDash's website. Drivers say the lower end of that range had previously been $3.

"As if a $3 base pay from DoorDash was not insulting enough, they've lowered it to $2, $2.25, $2.50, $2.75," one DoorDasher, Denise Small, said in a TikTok video that has amassed over 530,000 views. "I've declined so many orders because they've been $2."

Drivers want to know tip amount before accepting an order.

Workers have also demanded to know how much in tips they'd make before accepting or declining an order. Dashers keep 100% of their tips, but the DoorDash app only shows a guaranteed minimum amount and does not allow drivers to see how much a customer has tipped until after the driver accepts the order.

For orders that contain larger tips, the app shows an estimated amount rather than the full tip amount, which according to information sent to NPR from DoorDash, the company does due to the number of drivers who would repeatedly decline deliveries if they didn't have high tip amounts.

But some drivers have told Motherboard that because tip amount is factored so heavily into a driver's total earning, the tip can be the difference between making or losing money on a delivery.

Some Dashers solved this problem by downloading Para, a third-party app that used DoorDash's code to let drivers see the tip amount before accepting an order.

The app became extremely popular, but its success was short-lived. Soon enough, in mid-July, it no longer worked with DoorDash's app.

"I would say a lot of workers woke up when Para stopped working," one DoorDash driver told Motherboard. "Para showed that DoorDash is not as transparent as it could be. I think it's ridiculous that DoorDash hides tips for orders. It's very common to get no tips."

According to a statement from DoorDash, Para violated the company's terms of service.

