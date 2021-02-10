'They're OK': How One Journalist Experienced the Search for Two Kidnapped Children

I got to play my own small role lighting a spark to help Jeffrey, but it was only the beginning of something much bigger than either of us. The teams of police canvassing the city for his children, the small army of Bay Area folks going outside their homes in a pandemic to help, or the literal tens of thousands who spread the word—they’re the flame.

Maybe you’ve felt this way too: During the pandemic, with some of us stuck inside so often (with the obvious exception of our essential workers), it can seem like the webs of our lives have had all the threads snipped, one by one. The loneliness can be overbearing. But over the weekend, when my good friend needed it most, when he feared the worst — the unimaginable — for his children, it felt like all of the Bay Area’s human connections were woven together again — like thousands of Golden Gate Bridges built in the span of a few hours, with everyone in the community I love marching across in solidarity to lift Jeffrey and his family onto their shoulders.

It was Sunday, a day later, when the enormity of everything you all did hit me. The sobs that wracked me were happy ones.

Why Jeffrey’s Story is Really All of Us

Those who felt for Jeffrey’s family fall into two main camps.

Many empathized with him as a hard-working father from China who has been in the US for most of his adult life, an immigrant who became a citizen here, who over many long hours behind the wheel for various gig economy companies afforded to bring over his wife and three children to the United States right at the beginning of the pandemic.

Donors called out this story again and again in the GoFundMe comments:

"I come from a Korean immigrant family, and know the joys but also the struggle. Please know that there is far more good in the world than evil, and your sacrifices for your children are beautiful and worthy. Sending all love to you Fang family."

"I'm a child of immigrant parents and know how hard it was for my parents to raise two kids and make an honest living through hard work and sacrifice. Jeffrey Fang is trying to do this during a worldwide Pandemic. Best of luck and all the health and happiness to you and your family."

"From one immigrant’s family to another, we hope this will help. We understand the struggle. With hard work, it will get better in time."

Others who donated money said in GoFundMe comments that they found solidarity in his life as an Uber and Lyft driver-turned DoorDash driver, in the ever-precarious gig economy:

"Tech Workers For Tech Workers."

"I really felt for this family when I saw this on the news. This pandemic has been challenging for so many people. Working as a food delivery driver is tough enough. How difficult it must have been for him to juggle work and babysitting the kids. So glad there are so many kind hearted people reaching out to help this family."

"I'm sorry for your trauma and wish you a full recovery. My parents used to leave my siblings and me in the car while making deliveries in the '80s. The immigrant/refugee struggle is real. Your hard work will not go unnoticed, and your children will be better because of it. You make this country great, thank you!"

Ultimately, the Fang family's story hit The Washington Post, Vice, and nearly every local TV station, radio station, and news outlet you can think of. Thousands upon thousands of people responded to those stories on social media.

Jeffrey acknowledged the Bay Area's support in an interview with my KQED colleague, Sara Hossaini.

"I know they helped me look, they pitched in massively to help looking for my children, which I'm eternally grateful for," Jeffrey told her.

And as for his kids? How were they?

Sean is too young to say what he saw. But Winnifred apparently slept through the whole ordeal.

"She told me the only thing she remembers is waking up to police showing up at the car," Jeffrey said, "So I am honestly quite thankful for that. Quite thankful."

And as for me?

Much like Jeffrey, I'm quite thankful for all of you, too.