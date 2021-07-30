Janice Mirikitani, Glide Co-Founder and SF Poet Laureate, Dies

Mirikitani was married to the Rev. Cecil Williams, who transformed Glide Memorial Church, in the heart of the city’s largely poor Tenderloin neighborhood, from a traditional Methodist church to a decidedly liberal one that advocated for gay rights and welcomed members from all walks of life.

“Jan Mirikitani was one of our City’s true lights. She was a visionary, a revolutionary artist, and the very embodiment of San Francisco’s compassionate spirit," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “She served our most vulnerable residents for decades and provided a place of refuge and love for all.”

Mirikitani joined Glide Memorial Church in 1964, a year after Williams arrived in San Francisco to lead the church. With her help, he transformed services into “celebrations” and started a wide range of community programs. With nearly 10,000 members, Glide became the largest Methodist church in Northern California and one of the largest in the nation.

Mirikitani led the Glide Foundation and was executive director of the Janice Mirikitani-Glide Family Youth and Child Care Center.

“Janice was a force of nature,” Glide President and CEO Karen Hanrahan said. “She was fearless and transformational in the honesty with which she loved us all and held us all accountable. Janice’s legacy and her unique, powerful voice is all around us. It will continue to inspire Glide’s work as we transform hearts and minds, and the landscape of poverty and homelessness, in San Francisco.”