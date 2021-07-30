Janice Mirikitani, Glide Co-Founder and SF Poet Laureate, Dies

Janice Mirikitani, a beloved San Francisco poet laureate who together with her husband ran the city's Glide Memorial Church, which caters to the poor and homeless, has died. She was 80.
Mirikitani died suddenly Thursday, the church confirmed in a message to supporters who were scheduled to attend a virtual justice event later in the day, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Calling it “sad and sudden,” the church said she died early in the morning with family and friends at her side, but did not specify the cause.
“We lost a legend today, the First Lady of the Tenderloin, a poet, someone who loved people, all people, and had endless compassion, grace, and vision. Rest in power, Dr. Janice Mirikitani,” San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney wrote in a tweet on Thursday.