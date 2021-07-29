California Health Officials Recommend Masks Indoors for Everyone

State Health Officials Recommending Masks Indoors, No Matter Your Vaccination Status

Following in the footsteps of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California public health officials are recommending that everyone wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

Tech Companies Implement Changes Due to Spread of Delta Variant

Google will require employees who return to the company’s offices be vaccinated. The Mountain View-based tech giant is among the companies that is shifting gears when it comes to employees returning to the office.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Why Are People Still Unvaccinated?

Health officials and politicians have blamed people who are unvaccinated for the recent surge in coronavirus cases, saying we are now in a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." But one Bay Area pediatrician called this rhetoric damaging, because it lumps everyone who hasn't gotten a shot into one group.

Guest: Dr. Rhea Boyd, Bay Area Pediatrician and Public Health Advocate