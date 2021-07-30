‘It Gives Me Tremendous Anxiety’: California's Delta Surge Sparks Flashbacks for Many Health Care Workers

Case tallies are rising across the state. In Sacramento County, where Carmichael is located, hundreds of people a day are now testing positive. Less than a month ago, Braxley was seeing one or two COVID-19 patients a week. Now, she's treating about a dozen people a day.

Most of them are unvaccinated, and many express regrets.

“I had a gentleman that I had to admit for COVID,” said Braxley. “And he said, ‘Can you give [the vaccine] to me today? I've been meaning to get it.’ It's too late. The decision has already been made and the damage is done. And so now we just have to admit the patient and hope for the best.”

The delta variant is even taking hold in places like San Francisco, where 77% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. The vast majority of hospitalized cases are among unvaccinated people, but there is also the occasional severe breakthrough case — when a fully vaccinated person contracts the virus — mostly in older people.

Liz McCusker, a nurse in the emergency room at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, remembers an 81-year-old man who arrived with a violent cough.

“He was such a lovely gentleman,” she said. “He’d gone down the path of having the vaccine and taking care of himself, but developed these symptoms and was really very sick. It’s just sad to see that again.”

His condition never improved, and he eventually died.

“Sort of a reminder that we are not out of the woods yet,” McCusker said.

Flashbacks to Last Winter

Along with spreading faster, the delta variant might also be more potent than the original strain.

“We're seeing patients becoming sicker and their conditions are worsening much more quickly,” Dr. Mira Irons, the American Medical Association’s chief health and science officer, said in a recent “AMA COVID-19 Update” video.

This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidance. The agency is now urging anyone living in areas with "substantial" and "high" transmission of COVID-19 to mask up indoors. The recommendation applies to nearly two-thirds of all US counties, including more than 90% of California. State health officials are also following suit and encouraging all residents to mask up in indoor public spaces.