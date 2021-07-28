His DACA Status Almost Dashed His Olympic Hopes. He Just Got The All-Clear

Luis Grijalva was running against the clock — but this time it wasn't on a track.

The Northern Arizona University track star qualified in June to run at the Tokyo Olympics representing his home country of Guatemala. But leaving the United States to compete abroad wasn't an option.

If he left the U.S. without a special permit from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, he would technically be self-deporting and would not be allowed back. But the process of obtaining a permit, known as advance parole, can take months.

Grijalva is a recipient of DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. He was born in Guatemala but came to the U.S. at the age of 1. He first settled in New York with his parents and two brothers before moving to Fairfield, California, when he was 3 years old, he told the New York Times.

It was there that he fell in love with running, and began competing in school. He eventually earned a full scholarship to Northern Arizona University, where the senior has now won three NCAA cross-country championships.