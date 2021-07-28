Los Angeles to Require City Employees to Get COVID Vaccine or Weekly Tests

Los Angeles City Employees Will Need to be Vaccinated or Undergo Regualr COVID Testing

Los Angeles is the latest California city that will require municipal employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. If they don’t, those employees will have to provide regular test results to show that they haven't contracted the virus.

Another Squaw Valley May Undergo a Name Change

Squaw Valley, the famous ski resort near Lake Tahoe that once hosted the Winter Olympics, is preparing for a name change this fall in response to community concerns about the derogatory connotations of its name towards Native American women. Now, another Squaw Valley in Fresno County is at the center of a debate over the possibility of its own name change.

Reporter: Sorreath Hok, Valley Public Radio