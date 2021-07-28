An Eating Disorder Once Kept This Bay Area Athlete From Competing. Now She’s Racing for Gold in the Olympics

Today, Stevens is a member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team in track and field, competing in the 20-kilometer race walk. But while she's is going for gold in Japan, there was a good decade when this moment didn’t seem likely at all.

That’s because Stevens developed an eating disorder in high school that made her step away from the sport in college. Stevens said a lot was happening at that time, including the late onset of puberty, as a result of her training.

Menstruation and breasts came late, and she feared they weighed her down on the track.

"You read about it in health class, but to feel it is totally different," she said. Stevens began to ratchet down how much she ate, and ratchet up how much she trained.

"I didn't think about performance or anything. All I thought about is that I didn't like what I saw in the mirror," she said.

Stevens was eventually diagnosed with the female athlete triad, a term for those who struggle with an eating disorder, osteoporosis and amenorrhea, the absence of menstruation.