Evacuations Expand as Crews Continue to Battle Dixie Fire

Dixie Fire Merges With Smaller Fire to the East

The Dixie Fire burning in Plumas and Butte counties has burned nearly 193,000 and forced even more evacuations in Plumas County. Several homes and structures have been destroyed although the full extent of the damage hasn't been determined.

Delta Variant Leads to Urgent Calls for L.A. County Residents to Get Vaccinated

Los Angeles County has seen five straight days of daily COVID-19 cases topping 2,000, mainly due to the highly contagious delta variant. That's led officials to urge all residents who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.