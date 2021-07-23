KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

Todd Gloria on Creating a 'Bigger City Vision' for San Diego

28 min
Scott ShaferKatie Orr
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Political Breakdown.

The field of candidates hoping to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in the September 14 recall election is set at 46 contenders. Scott and Katie Orr discuss court rulings this week that reshaped the ballot. Then, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joins to discuss  his early interest in politics and coming out, the changing politics of his city, how to create a "bigger city vision" for San Diego, and his favorite animals at the world-famous San Diego Zoo.

Sponsored