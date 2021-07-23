Todd Gloria on Creating a 'Bigger City Vision' for San Diego

The field of candidates hoping to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in the September 14 recall election is set at 46 contenders. Scott and Katie Orr discuss court rulings this week that reshaped the ballot. Then, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joins to discuss his early interest in politics and coming out, the changing politics of his city, how to create a "bigger city vision" for San Diego, and his favorite animals at the world-famous San Diego Zoo.