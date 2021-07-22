PG&E to Bury 10,000 Miles of Electric Lines Underground

Pacific Gas & Electric plans to bury 10,000 miles of its power lines in an effort to prevent its electrical grid from sparking wildfires in California. The announcement comes days after the utility said its equipment may have ignited the Dixie Fire burning in Plumas and Butte counties.

Guest: Will Abrams, 2017 Tubbs Fire Survivor

Fire in Central Valley Deeply Impacts Community

While huge fires are burning across the state, in rural areas, even a small brush fire can be devastating. An unincorporated community in Tulare County is struggling to recover after a fire burned down a lifeline for the community earlier this month.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, Valley Public Radio