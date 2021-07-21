KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Pasadena to Require Vaccination of City Employees

As coronavirus cases continue to soar across Los Angeles County, and the rest of the state, more employers are poised to require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Pasadena is about to become the first city in Southern California to demand that all of its municipal employees do so.
Guest: Steven Mermell, Pasadena City Manager

Millions Have Issues with Digital Vaccine Record

Last month, California unveiled an online portal that would allow residents to gain access to a digital vaccine verification record. But millions who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 have had issues getting all their information included in their digital record.
Guest: Darion Afshar-Gomez, business intelligence analyst with the San Jose Sharks

