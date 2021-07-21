Pasadena to Require Vaccination of City Employees

Pasadena to Require City Employees to be Vaccinated for COVID-19

As coronavirus cases continue to soar across Los Angeles County, and the rest of the state, more employers are poised to require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Pasadena is about to become the first city in Southern California to demand that all of its municipal employees do so.

Guest: Steven Mermell, Pasadena City Manager

Millions Have Issues with Digital Vaccine Record

Last month, California unveiled an online portal that would allow residents to gain access to a digital vaccine verification record. But millions who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 have had issues getting all their information included in their digital record.

Guest: Darion Afshar-Gomez, business intelligence analyst with the San Jose Sharks