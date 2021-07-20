Crews Face Challenging Conditions in Fighting Northern California Fires

Dixie and Tamarack Fires Remain Very Active In Northern California

Crews continue to face challenging conditions in battling large wildfires across Northern California. Thunderstorms and wind are being replaced by dry, hot weather this week as crews continue to battle the Dixie and Tamarack fires.

Small Business Owners Question Newsom's Pandemic Rules as They Support Recall Effort

Critics of Governor Gavin Newsom say his COVID-19 restrictions were unfair and damaging to small businesses -- thousands of which permanently closed during the pandemic. Now they're using that argument to drum up support for the recall of Newsom.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED