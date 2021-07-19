Mask Mandate Put Back in Place in Los Angeles County

L.A. County Requiring People to Wear Masks Indoors

A significant rise in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks has led to health officials in Los Angeles County to reinstate a mask mandate in indoor settings. The requirement went into effect over the weekend.

Guest: Dr. Bob Wachter, Chair of U.C. San Francisco’s Department of Medicine

Olympic Athletes Testing Positive for the Coronavirus in Japan

As the Tokyo Olympics get underway this week, at least three athletes have already tested positive for the coronavirus at the Olympic Village. Athletes are facing strict health guidelines as they prepare for the Summmer Games.

Guest: Brian Burrows, Member of the U.S. Olympic Shooting Team