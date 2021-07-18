It's Official: 41 Republicans Vie to Topple Newsom

But that could also backfire. Polls have shown Newsom would beat back the recall. But should he lose in an upset, there would be no established Democrat among replacement candidates, potentially opening the way for a Republican to take the seat.

While there are some notable personalities, this year’s list lacks the panache of contenders in the state’s circus-like 2003 recall. Among the 135 names on the ballot that year were former child star Gary Coleman, pornographer Larry Flynt, former baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth and political pundit Ariana Huffington, who dropped out shortly before the election.

Polls have shown many voters are ignoring this year’s contest, and there were no new candidates who emerged Saturday who appeared to have the potential to reorder the trajectory of the race.

When it comes to requirements to run, the bar is relatively low. A candidate must be a citizen, registered or qualified to vote in California and not be convicted of felony bribery or theft of public money. Candidates must pay a filing fee of about $4,200, and submit at least 65 valid nomination signatures with their declaration of candidacy. They must also file copies of federal tax returns for the previous five years.

A certified list — the one voters will see — will be released Wednesday and changes are possible. According to the secretary of state’s office, candidates who have filed the required paperwork include:

- Kevin Paffrath, 29, is a YouTuber who gives financial advice to his 1.7 million subscribers. The Democrat says his lack of “political baggage” is a good thing. Anyone who wins the recall election would be governor for just over a year before the next election, which Paffrath likened to a trial run. His proposals include building underground tunnels for new roadways and cutting income taxes. The multimillionaire denies his run for office is a ploy to generate more publicity.

- Jeff Hewitt, 68, is a Riverside County supervisor. He wrote in The Orange County Register that he was entering the race because “this state no longer accommodates dreams, fosters ideas or solves problems.” He argues the state needs a new approach and, as a Libertarian, he is positioned to work with Democrats and Republicans.

- Joel Ventresca, 69, is a Democrat though says he’s further to the left than Newsom and even Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on some issues. “I consider Newsom a corporate, establishment, insider Democrat,” he says. Ventresca’s main campaign platform is providing free health care and education “cradle to grave” for everyone in California. He retired in 2018 from the San Francisco International Airport, where he held multiple roles and ran for mayor of San Francisco in 2019. He got 7% of the vote.

- Sam Gallucci, 60, a Republican, is a former technology executive who is senior pastor at Embrace! Church in Oxnard, California. He also runs services that provide assistance for at-risk women and children and migrants. In his tech career, he rose through the corporate ranks to become an executive vice president and general manager for software maker PeopleSoft. Oracle acquired the company for $10.3 billion in 2004. He says “the soul of our state has been lost.”

- Caitlyn Jenner, 71, is a lifelong Republican trying to parlay her celebrity into a surprise win. She won the men’s decathlon gold medal at the 1976 Olympics, married into the Kardashian family and with them became reality TV stars, and then came out as a transgender woman in 2015. She has described herself as a fiscal conservative who is liberal on social issues. But she’s proven gaffe-prone in interviews and a sprinkle of polling has suggested she’s no Arnold Schwarzenegger, who used the power of his celebrity to become California governor in a 2003 recall election.

- John Cox, 66, was the Republican nominee for governor in 2018 and lost to Newsom in a landslide. This time around the multimillionaire businessman has displayed a showman’s instincts, campaigning at one point with a Kodiak bear to show he wants to make “beastly” changes to California. He’s long sought public office. Starting in 2000, Cox ran for the U.S. House and twice for the U.S. Senate in his old home state of Illinois, but fell short in crowded Republican primaries. He also ran a largely unnoticed campaign for the 2008 Republican presidential nomination.

- Doug Ose, 66, is a multimillionaire businessman and former Republican congressman who represented a Sacramento-area district from 1999 to 2005. Ose says he’s ready to work across party lines to reopen schools and get the economy back at full strength. He calls Sacramento broken, pointing to the homeless crisis, climbing gas taxes and increasing crime rates. He’s been calling for regional debates. “Californians are tired of having a governor whose operating themes are hypocrisy, self-interest, half truths and mediocrity,” Ose says. He briefly ran for governor in 2018.