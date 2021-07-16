Wear Masks Indoors Again Even if You’re Vaccinated, Urge Bay Area Health Officials

"Out of an abundance of caution, people are recommended to wear masks indoors in settings like grocery or retail stores, theaters, and family entertainment centers, even if they are fully vaccinated as an added layer of protection for unvaccinated residents," the statement said. Officials also urged businesses to adopt universal masking requirements for their employees and customers in indoor areas.

Although coronavirus rates are still much lower than they were earlier this year, new cases have jumped throughout the Bay Area and across California — and much of the country — almost exclusively among unvaccinated people.

More than 3,600 new cases were reported in California on Thursday, the most since late February, but a far cry from the winter peak that saw an average of more than 40,000 per day. And there are now more than 1,700 coronavirus-related hospitalizations throughout the state, the highest level since April.

“We are asking our residents to collectively come together again in this effort to stem the rising cases until we can assess how our hospital capacity will be impacted,” San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said in the statement.

In June, the Delta variant made up 43% of all specimens sequenced in California, health officials said, and is now responsible for 58% of new infections across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

