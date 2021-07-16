Wear Masks Indoors Again Even if You’re Vaccinated, Urge Bay Area Health Officials

Health officials in seven Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma — on Friday strongly urged all residents to again wear masks in public indoor spaces amid a recent sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases fuelled by the highly contagious delta variant, including those who are fully vaccinated.
In a joint statement, officials noted that fully vaccinated people are "well-protected from infections and serious illness due to known COVID-19 variants including Delta variants," but stressed that those who are unvaccinated are at serious risk. The new recommendation, they said, was intended to better ensure that unvaccinated people wear masks, and "as an extra precautionary measure for all."