LA County Brings Back Mask Mandate Indoors — Even If You're Vaccinated

San Francisco Encouraging Vaccinations

San Francisco city officials released a statement Thursday, shortly after LA County's indoor masking announcement, encouraging residents to get vaccinated as the delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading in the region.

All Bay Area counties have seen at least a doubling of new COVID-19 cases over the last three weeks, according to the statement.

“In particular, the Black community has the lowest vaccination rate compared to the citywide rate, which means more people who are already struggling with significant disparities in this City might get sick," Mayor London Breed said in the statement.

As of July 13, 83% of people ages 12 and older in San Francisco have received at least one dose and 76% are fully vaccinated.

Average daily new cases of COVID-19 have increased four-fold from mid-June to early July. The city recorded 9.9 new cases per day on June 19 which jumped to 42 new cases per day on July 7. The city estimates that number will increase to at least 73 new cases per day this week.

“As we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 infections are not distributed evenly throughout all neighborhoods and communities in San Francisco,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health for the City and County of San Francisco, in the statement.

“Bayview-Hunters Point is still one of the hardest hit areas with COVID-19 infections, particularly in the African American community. With the new delta variant that is more transmissible, it is critical that our community gets vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Shamann Walton, President of the Board of Supervisors, in the statement.

A Shelter Has Been Hit With a Cluster of Cases

Meanwhile, in Northern California, at least 59 residents at a homeless shelter have tested positive for the virus, half of whom were vaccinated, health officials said.

Of those infected at the shelter in Santa Rosa, 28 were fully vaccinated, Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County's health officer, said Wednesday. Officials were reviewing an additional 26 possible positive cases.