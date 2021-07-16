2 Bay Area Men Charged With Plotting to Bomb Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento

On Jan. 11, Rogers messaged Copeland: "I'm thinking sac office first target. Then maybe bird and face offices," which prosecutors say is a reference to the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, Twitter and Facebook.
"Sad it's come to this but I'm not going down without a fight. These commies need to be told what's up," Rogers adds.
"I agree," Copeland allegedly replied. "Plan attack."
He later added: "Let's see what happens after the 20th we go to war," referring to the date of Biden's inauguration.
Days later, Napa County Sheriff's deputies arrested Rogers, and seized between 45 and 50 guns, including assault rifles and three machine guns. They also confiscated five pipe bombs and around 15,000 rounds of ammunition.
An attorney for Rogers declined to comment. It was not immediately clear who was representing Copeland.
Court papers say Copeland tried to delete the records of his messages with Rogers after learning of his friend's arrest. Copeland contacted a militia group leader to let him know. The leader told him to switch messaging apps and to delete everything.
FBI agents arrested Copeland this week at his home in Sacramento.
The government says Copeland poses a danger to the community and is asking that he be detained pending trial.
According to prosecutors, Copeland joined the U.S. military in 2013 but was twice arrested for desertion before receiving an "other than honorable" discharged in November 2016.
After he got out, he joined an affiliate of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group, according to the government.
"Copeland's membership in an anti-government militia, and his motivations for planning these attacks are relevant because they are not fleeting or the product of a single, but past, perceived affront," prosecutors say. "His sentiments are deeply felt and long-standing and reflect a believe that the government is illegitimate."
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.