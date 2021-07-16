2 Bay Area Men Charged With Plotting to Bomb Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento

Updated July 16, 2021 at 9:37 AM PT

Two California men who were angry about former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss have been indicted for allegedly plotting to firebomb the Democratic Party's headquarters in Sacramento.

The defendants, 45-year-old Ian Rogers, from Napa, and 37-year-old Jarrod Copeland, from Vallejo, are both facing one count of conspiracy to destroy a building by fire or explosives. Rogers has also been charged with firearms and explosives offenses, while Copeland is facing an additional obstruction of justice charge.

Prosecutors say the two men were upset about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, and wanted to ignite a "movement" to overthrow the government. They hoped to recruit others to their cause, and even reached out to the Proud Boys to try to rally support.

Prosecutors also say that Copeland and Rogers understood that their actions would be viewed as domestic terrorism.