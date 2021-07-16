Olympian Describes His Path to Summer Games

Southern California Olympian Looking for Second Medal

David Smith grew up in Southern California and will be competing in his third Olympics for the U.S. Men's Indoor Volleyball team. He won a bronze medal with the team in 2016.

Guest: David Smith, Member of the U.S. Men's Indoor Volleyball Team

New Study Puts Disparities of Climate Change on the Map

When it comes to average temperature increases due to climate change, the Bay Area and Los Angeles will not experience warming equal to the amount of greenhouse gases they produce. That’s according to a new study out of the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED