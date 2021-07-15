Crews Facing Challenges in Battling Northern California Wildfires

Dixie Fire Burns Near Town of Paradise

As thousands of firefighters confront a growing number of wildland blazes around the state, crews in Butte County rushed to a new incident near the site of the deadliest fire in California history. The Dixie Fire has burned at least 1,200 acres.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Crews Battling Beckwourth Complex Fire Face Extreme Conditions

Crews are facing challenging conditions as they continue to work to extinguish the massive Beckwourth Complex Fire burning north of Lake Tahoe. Major wind gusts on Wednesday caused the fire to grow, and forced more people to evacuate their homes.

Proposed West Coast Wind Farms Could Negatively Impact Fishermen

The Biden Administration has approved what could become the first two offshore wind farms along the West Coast -- one in Humboldt County and the other in Morro Bay. The wind farms would help California reach its goal of 100% clean electric power by the year 2045, but local fishermen worry they could jeopardize their livelihoods.

Reporter: Kathryn Barnes, KCRW