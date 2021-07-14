COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in California

Many Parts of California Seeing an Uptick in New COVID-19 Cases

Los Angeles County has seen five straight days with more than a thousand new daily COVID-19 cases. And Sacramento County has the highest number of cases per capita in the state, in counties with at least 100,000 residents.

State Has Still Not Issued Drought Mandate

California is in the grip of a drought, but officials have yet to require statewide water restrictions similar to those mandated during the last multi-year drought. Some experts say regional restrictions allow for a more targeted approach to reduce water waste.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED