KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in California

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Many Parts of California Seeing an Uptick in New COVID-19 Cases

Los Angeles County has seen five straight days with more than a thousand new daily COVID-19 cases. And Sacramento County has the highest number of cases per capita in the state, in counties with at least 100,000 residents.

State Has Still Not Issued Drought Mandate

California is in the grip of a drought, but officials have yet to require statewide water restrictions similar to those mandated during the last multi-year drought.  Some experts say regional restrictions allow for a more targeted approach to reduce water waste.
Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

Sponsored