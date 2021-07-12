L.A. Mayor is President Biden's Pick for Ambassador to India

Mayor Garcetti Tabbed for Position of U.S. Ambassador to India

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been nominated by President Biden to serve as U.S. Ambassador to India. If he's confirmed by the U.S. Senate, it will set off a chain of political activity in the city.

Reporter: Libby Denkmann, KPCC

Homeless in Venice Beach Tell Their Side of the Story

Sanitation crews and police have been clearing a large homeless encampment at Venice Beach. The move comes as the city of Los Angeles appears ready to move forward with an ordinance that would ban tents in many public spaces, including on sidewalks.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report