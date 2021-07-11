Growing Oregon Wildfire Threatens CA Electric Transmission Lines, State Issues Grid Warning

Those transmission lines also import power into another electric grid that helps power Nevada.

The Bootleg Fire may not be contained for another two weeks, according to the California ISO. California dispatched two strike teams with wildland engines to help Oregon officials battle the flames.

But two weeks isn't the only span of time to worry about. Mainzer, the California ISO CEO, told the press on Saturday that California needs to think ahead about how to shore up its energy in the new reality of ever-growing wildfires and heat.

"I think all of us recognize," he said, "that California has a significant amount of additional capacity it needs to put into the system here in the years ahead to adapt to these changing patterns of load, and temperatures, and heat, and even the potential for extended drought."

"We need to get away from the edge (capacity-wise) where we are now, but it will take some time," he added.

Wildfire season has seen challenges arise across the state, as the Beckwourth Complex of fires in California's northeast saw nearly 200 square miles of the Plumas National Forest closed and forced evacuations across state lines into Nevada on Friday.

The Beckwourth Complex — which began as two lightning-caused fires in Plumas National Forest — showed “extreme behavior,” fire information officer Lisa Cox said Friday evening.