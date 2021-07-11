KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Growing Oregon Wildfire Threatens CA Electric Transmission Lines, State Issues Grid Warning

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Electrical power line towers are seen in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2020 during a triple-digit heatwave gripping the area. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

Fearing the threat of wildfires to transmission lines amid a sweltering heatwave, California electricity grid operators issued a call to the public to conserve energy from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday to prevent rolling blackouts statewide.

With temperatures rising across the state's inland regions, California's electric grid netted a new threat Friday night as southern Oregon's Bootleg wildfire doubled in size to nearly 76,000 acres, encroaching dangerously close to transmission lines used to import electricity from other states to California.

The California Independent System Operator also forecasted a potential shortfall of capacity due to the Bootleg Fire and issued a grid warning from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday night. That warning indicates California ISO, which operates California's bulk electricity grid, anticipates using its electricity reserves, and allows them to request emergency assistance and emergency demand programs if needed.

California has lost access to 5,500 megawatts of power due to the Bootleg Fire's impacts on a grid interconnection between California and Oregon, California ISO CEO Elliot Mainzer said in a press conference Saturday afternoon. To put that into context, during one of two rolling blackouts called last year, the loss of just 248 megawatts at a plant in the Central Valley was the final tipping point into an emergency.

Sponsored

"That's a significant portion of the state's power supply," Mainzer said. "I really want to emphasize, we are asking a lot of consumers, but we've been using every tool at our disposal to keep the lights on."

This year's statewide energy issues have been exacerbated by wildfires unlike last year, when CAISO admitted that it was exporting energy to other states as demand peaked in California. That prompted CAISO to call the first rolling blackouts in 19 years on two evenings in August.

In an effort to free up additional energy resources quickly, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation  Friday to suspend some permitting requirements that would allow backup power generation to be used to alleviate demands on the energy grid.

The Bootleg Fire, as the southern Oregon wildfire is called,  is encroaching on a transmission line used to import electricity across state lines by the California ISO.

As Californians deal with triple-digit heat Saturday, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the interior region of Northern California that will last through tomorrow night.

Weather service meteorologist Brayden Murdoch said it’s important for people to be thinking ahead to lower electricity use as much as possible.

“Not only are we dealing with hazardous heat during the day, but pretty warm nights are probably leading to people putting extra stress on their systems to get rid of that heat,” Murdoch said.

The California ISO said data showed demand for electricity did drop Friday after they issued a Flex Alert that day, showing Californians were conserving in the face of a growing heatwave. But the Bootleg Fire's growth posed an "imminent threat" to transmission lines between California and Oregon.

Those transmission lines also import power into another electric grid that helps power Nevada.

The Bootleg Fire may not be contained for another two weeks, according to the California ISO. California dispatched two strike teams with wildland engines to help Oregon officials battle the flames.

But two weeks isn't the only span of time to worry about. Mainzer, the California ISO CEO, told the press on Saturday that California needs to think ahead about how to shore up its energy in the new reality of ever-growing wildfires and heat.

"I think all of us recognize," he said, "that California has a significant amount of additional capacity it needs to put into the system here in the years ahead to adapt to these changing patterns of load, and temperatures, and heat, and even the potential for extended drought."

"We need to get away from the edge (capacity-wise) where we are now, but it will take some time," he added.

Wildfire season has seen challenges arise across the state, as the Beckwourth Complex of fires in California's northeast saw nearly 200 square miles of the Plumas National Forest closed and forced evacuations across state lines into Nevada on Friday.

The Beckwourth Complex — which began as two lightning-caused fires in Plumas National Forest — showed “extreme behavior,” fire information officer Lisa Cox said Friday evening.

Hot rising air formed a gigantic, smoky pyrocumulus cloud that reached thousands of feet high and created its own lightning, Cox said.

Spot fires caused by embers leapt up to a mile ahead of the northeastern flank — too far for firefighters to safely battle, Cox said.

Winds up to about 20 mph on ridgetops were funneling flames up draws and canyons full of dry fuel, where “it can actually pick up speed,” Cox said.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters were aided by aircraft but the blaze was expected to continue leaping through trees and chaparral that already are bone-dry because of low humidity and a heatwave forecasted to continue through the weekend.

KQED's Emily Hung and The Associated Press contributed to this report.