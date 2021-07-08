Passengers at LAX Find it Hard to Get Rideshare Ride

Rideshares Hard to Come by at LAX

Throngs of passengers are once again spilling out of Los Angeles International Airport as more COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in California. But these passengers are finding there aren’t a whole lot of Uber or Lyft drivers to take them where they want to go.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

Californians Fleeing Big Cities

Many Californians have moved since the start of the pandemic, but not as many are moving out of state as some might assume. They're instead moving to places in California where it's far less expensive to live.

Guest: Sarah Parvini, LA Times Reporter