Fire Experts Warn of Dangers of Proposed Safety Regulations

Fire Experts Say New Safety Proposals Will Weaken Existing Standards

A group of current and former fire experts is pushing back against proposed reforms to California’s fire safety regulations. They say the changes will put both first responders and residents at risk.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Schools to Offer Independent Study in Fall

California school districts will most likely be required to offer an at-home study option for students who don't want to return to the classroom this fall. But there will likely be changes to what has been offered during the pandemic.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

California Law Banning Private Detention Centers Faces Challenges

President Joe Biden has pledged to end for-profit detention. But his administration is fighting a California law that would do just that.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED