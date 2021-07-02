KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Date Set for Recall Election

KQED News Staff
Recall Election to Take Place on September 14

California's recall election has been set for Tuesday, September 14. Candidates looking to challenge Governor Gavin Newsom for his seat have about two weeks to officially file for the race.
Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

COVID Cases Rising in L.A. County

There are growing concerns about the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus in Los Angeles County. New COVID-19 cases have more than doubled since most of the state's coronavirus restrictions were lifted on June 15.
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC  

FEMA Routinely Denied Claims of Wildfire Victims

In the wake of California's record-breaking wildfire season last fall, NPR and California affiliate stations have found that the Federal Emergency Management Agency only approved 5% of the applications it received from people for assistance. Thats the lowest approval rate for FEMA aid for any California wildfire disaster on record.
Guest: Sean McMinn, Data Editor, NPR

