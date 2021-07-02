Mark Arax on Whether Drought Could Change California Water Politics

Governor Gavin Newsom will face voters on September 14, as Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis announces the date of the recall election. Marisa and Scott discuss the latest in the recall campaign and Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on voting rights. Then, author Mark Arax joins to discuss whether California's latest drought could reshape the state's water politics, his reporting on the Resnick family in his latest book, "The Dreamt Land," and grower politics in the Central Valley.