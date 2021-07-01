The People's Business

Just a few weeks ago, we received new information about a police shooting that shifted the national conversation around policing — and helped spark a movement. Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old Black man, was killed by transit police on New Year's Day, 2009. Two and a half years after SB1421 passed making these records public, a lawsuit filed by KQED finally forced the agency to release the documents and audio recordings of that investigation. We'll bring you that story in our final episode of On Our Watch next week.

