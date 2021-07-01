KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
On Our Watch

The People's Business

Sukey LewisSandhya Dirks
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Just a few weeks ago, we received new information about a police shooting that shifted the national conversation around policing — and helped spark a movement. Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old Black man, was killed by transit police on New Year's Day, 2009. Two and a half years after SB1421 passed making these records public, a lawsuit filed by KQED finally forced the agency to release the documents and audio recordings of that investigation. We'll bring you that story in our final episode of On Our Watch next week.

Follow On Our Watch on SpotifyAppleNPR One or your favorite podcast app. This podcast is produced as part of the California Reporting Project, a coalition of news organizations in California.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sponsored