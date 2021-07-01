California Sees Huge Surge in Hate Crimes in 2020

Hate Crimes Up 31% in 2020 in California

Hate crimes in California surged 31% in 2020, fueled mainly by a big jump in crimes targeting Black people. According to the state attorney general's office, crimes targeting members of the Asian community also surged during the pandemic.

Community Groups Look to Quell Surge in Violent Crimes

Los Angeles has had a 50% spike in shootings in the first six months of 2021 compared to last year. Several other cities have also seen a spike in shootings. One group that’s trying to stop the violence from getting worse is the Urban Peace Institute, which trains people in the community to de-escalate tensions.

Guest: Fernando Rejon, Director of the Urban Peace Institute in Los Angeles