Hate Crimes in California Jumped by 31% Last Year

Hate crimes in California surged 31% in 2020, fueled mainly by a big jump in incidents targeting Black people and, to a lesser extent, Asian Americans, during a pandemic year that saw the worst racial strife in decades, according to an annual report released Wednesday by the state's attorney general.

Overall hate crimes increased from 1,015 to 1,330 last year, while the number of victims increased 23%, from 1,247 to 1,536. Black people account for 6.5% of California's nearly 40 million people, but were victims in 30% of all hate crimes — totaling 456 — up 87% from the previous year.

“What we see from these reports is what we have seen and felt all year — we are in the midst of a racial justice reckoning in this country. It’s multifaceted, and it cannot be solved overnight,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

California saw some of the largest protests after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. And it also saw a surge in attacks on people of Asian descent following the emergence of the coronavirus in China.

The number of hate crimes reported in the state last year was the most since 2008, when there were 1,397. That, in turn, was topped several times in prior years, including 2001, when there were 2,261 hate crimes reported.