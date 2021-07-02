'Come on Papi, La Vacuna!': A New Arts Campaign Aims to Boost Vaccination Rates in San Joaquin Valley

"Unfortunately, [misinformation] plays on the fears," he said. "There's a history there that is very concrete."

But Morales and the other organizers of the campaign hope that art can help address these concerns.

Along with Herrera, ACTA has commissioned other celebrated artists like Carmencristina Moreno, known as the "Chicana First Lady of Song," who has written original works encouraging vulnerable communities like farmworkers to stay safe by utilizing face masks, washing their hands, and getting vaccinated.

The campaign is also relying on musicians with deep ties to the immigrant community, like Leonel Mendoza Acevedo. His acoustic string ensemble, Los Originarios del Plan, has roots in the Mexican state of Michoacán.

"When we talked about what kind of song would they compose for this, Leonel immediately said, 'we should we should use the form of a Valona,'" said Amy Kitchener, ACTA's Executive Director. "It's like lyric poetry, for expressing social concerns."

Mendoza thought was really important to use the very traditional form from his area because it was a way to call his community into action. "When people hear the Valona, they know I'm talking to them," he said.

"We were all hit by the pandemic, with the death of two good friends," added Mendoza. "We know how important it is to get vaccinated and we don’t want any more deaths. The longer it takes for us to all get vaccinated, death may be waiting for us around the corner.”

Meanwhile, artists like Grupo Recreación Musical are increasing messaging to Spanish and Mixteco-speaking communities by writing and composing songs in both languages.

"One of the communities that is most vulnerable to this pandemic has been the Indigenous community," said Morales, a Mixteco immigrant himself who pioneered radio programming in indigenous languages spoken in Mexico.

"Those that are dying under the age of 50, are often Mexican-Americans and Indigenous people," he said. "So it's not over for the essential workers."

Radio drama is another tool artists are using to to get the word out.

Former poet laureate Herrera wrote and directed ¡Vacúnate Prudencio!, a radio drama inspired by a weekly radio-comedy program from the 1930s called La Familia Feliz in Ciudad Juárez.