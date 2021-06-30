Critics Argue State Budget Relies Too Much on Ongoing Spending

Republicans Criticize Budget Deal

California legislators have passed a new state budget and it includes billions of dollars in new ongoing spending. Now there are questions about the budget’s details and what will happen when state revenues take a dip.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

California's Juvenile Justice System Undergoing Major Changes

For over a century, California has locked up juvenile offenders in juvenile prisons run by the state. But starting next month, California will begin closing its remaining juvenile detention centers and turn over that authority to individual counties.

Guest: Dan Macallair, Executive Director of the Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice